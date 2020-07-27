Youtubers Share Their 'Dil Bechara' Moments, Pay Ode to Sushant Singh Rajput

After the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara people all over the country, fans and celebrities alike, have come together to pay their tribute to the late actor in their own ways. And for the first time in India’s social media history, popular Youtubers have united to pay their tributes through a heart-melting video.

Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani shared the video on his Instagram account, which now has over 27 lakh views. In the video, that features prominent YouTubers like Beyounick, Slayypoint, Mallika Dua, Carry Minati, Ahsaas Channa, Anmol Sachar, Sejal Kumar, they are seen narrating their Dil Bechara moments from different stages of their lives. It ends with a short note on positivity and shows stills from Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara.

"Our ‘Dil’ finds a million excuses to feel ‘Bechara’. But it’s our job to guide it to that one tiny particle of happiness. Even the saddest of the moments will have a spark of cheer hidden deep within. Just keep digging!", read his Instagram caption.

Watch the video here:

While talking about his childhood memories, Ashish added “I still remember playing during my childhood and sustaining injuries. My heart sank at that point in time, but later I started playing again.”

Followed by him, YouTubers Gautami and Abhyudaya Mohan narrated their Dil Bechara moment and said, “I remember I scored 9 out 100 in Maths and it was sure that I was about to get scolded from my father for the same. But, my mother prepared a sweet dish at night and saved me from my father.” Saloni Gaur too expressed her Dil Bechara moment where she said, “I was all set for the party and knew that my parents would not allow me, my heart literally sank but my friends lied and convinced my parents for the party.” Beyounick expressed that through his art, the late actor shall always be with us.

This is a joint initiative of Krupali Avhad & Padam Sandhu, best known for their Bollywood and Youtube associations, who reached out to the other YouTubers for their contribution.