You've Got Fan Mail: Janet Jackson Once Received a Jar of Semen from Admirer

Singer Janet Jackson says she was once sent a jar of semen and a photograph of an erect p***s from one of her fans.Asked what's the "craziest thing a fan has done?" Jackson told Big Boy TV: "Oh there's been a couple. One sent me a picture of himself with an erection and a jar of semen so he could get me pregnant because I was supposed to have his child."The singer has 18-month-old son Eissa with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana and she is convinced the little one has saved her from depression, reports femalefirst.co.uk.She said: "The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness. When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere."Happiness is in gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, 'Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love.'"