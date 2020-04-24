MOVIES

1-MIN READ

You've Got Mail: Tom Hanks Writes to Bullied Boy Called 'Corona'

Tom Hanks. (Image: AP)

Tom Hanks. (Image: AP)

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 in March and spent two weeks recovering in a Queensland hospital before returning home.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Hollywood megastar and coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks has written a comforting letter to a bullied Australian boy called Corona and gifted him a cherished typewriter bearing the same name.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in March and spent two weeks recovering in a Queensland hospital, before returning home to the United States.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries sent a letter to Hanks asking after his health, local media reported.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," the boy wrote.

"Are you ok?"

"I love my name but at school people call me the coronavirus," De Vries said, 7 News reported.

"I get very sad and angry when people call me this."

Hanks reportedly responded with words of encouragement, typed out on one of the typewriters he often carries around.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" he wrote.

"You've got a friend in me!"

Hanks also gave him a Corona-branded typewriter that he had brought to Australia saying "I thought this typewriter would suit you."

"Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

