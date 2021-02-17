YRF May Soon Officially Announce Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathan with a Teaser

After Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero tanked at the box office, King Khan is coming back almost three years later with Pathan. Directed by Bachna Ae Haseeno famed Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone.

Buzz is that the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) is planning to announce the project with a video tease and it is going to be grand, with some "mind blowing" action sequences. The production house wants to go grand and give the audiences a glimpse of what they can expect with SRK's next film.

Quoting a source, Bollywood Life reported that YRF did not want to traditionally announce the film. They wanted to shoot some action sequences and release a special video, however, it could not materialise earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the source, this is a "big and important" film for both the actor and the production house which has made some of SRK's best films.

Deepika, who was launched in Bollywood opposite SRK in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, will be collaborating with the star for the fourth time. She has previously worked with Siddharth in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno where Ranbir Kapoor was the lead actor.

This is the first time that Siddharth is directing SRK. The last time SRK and YRF came together for a film was in 2016. Fan directed by Maneesh Sharma featured SRK in a double role.

Recently, it was announced by actor Salman Khan that he will be appearing in a guest appearance in Pathan. Salman announced this when he was hosting the latest episode of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. This is exciting news for the fans of the two Khans who were rivals for long.

Reportedly, the film also stars John Abraham who was last seen in the 2019 film Pagalpanti.