YRF Talent Parts Ways With Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh?

Yash Raj Films’ talent management arm, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with some of their talents, if recent reports are to be believed. Reportedly, they are in their reboot stage and are set to welcome new talents. They have apparently decided to part ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh. Former Miss World Manushi made her Bollywood debut with YRF’s Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. Vishal, on the other hand, was last seen in Salaam Venky. He is well-known for his performance in the YRF film Mardaani 2 which starred Rani Mukerji in the lead. Meanwhile, Anya made her debut with YRF’s Qaidi Band.

PinkVilla quoted their source as saying, “YRF Talent is set to become more boutique and look at acquiring new faces in the months to come. While on a reboot, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with names like Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa & Anya Singh."

Meanwhile, YRF’s latest production Pathaan has been breaking box office records ever since its release. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen and starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside him. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, it was released on January 25.

Yesterday, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film is inching toward Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 1000 crore internationally. “#Pathaan continues its VICTORIOUS MARCH on weekdays… Will collect ₹ 91 cr [+/-] in *Week 2*, which is an EXTRAORDINARY number… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 436.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has collected Rs 877 crore worldwide and is only going strong. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language).

Pathaan has already overtaken KGF 2 (Hindi)’s lifetime collection and looks set to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in Hindi.

