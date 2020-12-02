YRF's 'Spy Universe' to Bring Together Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif?

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will be coming together for a YRF spy universe flick much to the excitement of their fans.

According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, a source has said that the success of the Avengers series has shown that viewers love to see their favourite characters coming together on screen. In recent years, film director Rohit Shetty had experimented the same by creating a cop universe where Singham entered in Simmba’s climax taking the excitement of audience a notch higher. Now, in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the viewers will get to see both Singham and Simmba. The response received by fans has made Aditya Chopra plan something similar in the near future.

The source was also quoted as saying, “Right now, Tiger (Salman Khan in Tiger franchise) would make a small appearance in Pathan and vice-versa. This would make the audiences familiar about the YRF Spy universe and that all these characters belong to the same world”.

As the reports of these big stars coming together have been surfaced, a trade expert was quoted by the portal as saying, “Minimum Rs. 100 crore weekend opening is guaranteed! We really hope we get to see this film."

Meanwhile, SRK is making a comeback with Pathan. The actor has reportedly started shooting for the film which is expected to release by 2022. According to reports, the project also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Deepika is busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s family drama along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in sports-drama ‘83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer will play the role of then team India captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin are also part of the project. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory.