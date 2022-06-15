Yumi's Cells 2 Ep 1 and 2 Review: Kim Go-eun and GoT7's Jinyoung Shine; Gong Yoo Nod Welcomed

Although it hasn’t been a long wait for Yumi’s Cells fans, we were eager to watch the second season of the popular K-drama unfold primarily because of Kim Go-eun and GoT 7’s Jinyoung’s chemistry. The first two episodes recently premiered and they were as heartwarming and comforting as I had expected. Before diving into the second season, let’s quickly have a recap of the first.

Yumi’s Cells revolves around Kim Yumi, played by Kim Go-eun, who is an everyday girl with emotions that almost all human beings experience. Except, with the series, fans get to see how different brain cells help her make every decision of her life. In the first season, she falls in love with Goo Woong (played by Ahn Bo-hyun) while her cells help her navigate through every situation. When the season ended, Yumi and Woong broke up, leaving her love cell in a coma.

The new season starts with Yumi navigating through her breakup. While she successfully puts up a strong front at work, her nights are difficult to deal with. Her emotions go through a rough tide. During the course of her recovery, Yoo Ba Bi (Jinyoung) confesses his feelings for her. While her other emotions are in favour of the relationship, her reasoning leads to her rejecting Ba Bi. However, by the end of the second episode, the regret of rejecting him sets in. She starts seeking him out but her advances are met with disappointment. Will she manage to overcome her new grown crush or will she move on? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Although it has been only two episodes, Yumi’s Cells season 2 looks promising. The new season explores a few more emotions, such as Dislike Cell and Medical Cells, while showing a mature Yumi tackling her breakup. This gives Kim Go-eun a new territory to explore with her character. Given that the series is revolving around her character, Kim Go-eun carries the show effortlessly.

Meanwhile, GOT7’s Jinyoung complements Kim Go-eun effortlessly. Jinyoung’s subtle performance as the boundary-respecting, easily expressive Ba Bi. Honestly, even I’d be team Ba Bi after the Woong heartbreak. I am looking forward to seeing how he manages to hold the limelight with Kim Go-eun in the spotlight.

Besides the actors, Yumi’s Cells 2 has also given adorable nods to SHINee’s Minho and actor Gong Yoo. While the nod to Minho brought back memories from the first season, Gong Yoo’s mention brought a big smile (Someone please cast Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun again!)

One additional thing that I noticed in the second season is that the makers have paced up the moments. The scissor work on the edit table has so far made Yumi’s Cells 2 a fast-paced season but we’ll have to wait and see if the pace continues.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.