Yumi's Cells 2: GoT7's Jinyoung, Kim Go-eun Discuss 'Indian Curry' and Our Desi Hearts Couldn't Handle It

Yumi’s Cells 2 premiered last week and our love cell couldn’t help but fly! The new season marked the return of Kim Go-eun as Kim Yumi while GoT 7’s Jinyoung is playing his love interest. The first two episodes not only met expectations but left our desi hearts screaming owing to the nod to India.

Before we proceed, warning: Spoilers ahead.

So, the first two episodes featured Yoo Ba Bi (Jinyoung) confessing his love for Yumi but she rejects him because she doesn’t feel the same for him. However, a sense of regret starts to seep in when she notices the small things she does for her — asking if she’s eaten, ensuring she’s okay — and gets jealous when he talks to other likely interested women.

In the second episode, Yumi decides to simply ‘run into him’ at the park. Fully aware that he comes down to the park to exercise, Yumi dresses up a little for her run. However, she is met with disappointment as he doesn’t turn up at the venue. Heartbroken, she makes her way to the grocery store and decides to stock up for the week.

She walks into a section of curries when she bumps into Ba Bi. Yumi is standing in the aisle with a packet of curry in her hand and Ba Bi asks about a packet of curry she’s holding. Yumi reveals she’s picking up a packet of Indian vegetable curry.

“Is that curry good? I’ve never tried it before,” Ba Bi inform her. “Yes, if you like traditional Indian food,” she replies. Ba Bi contemplates if he should try as well. “Is the traditional Indian dish different? Is it hard to make?” he asks. “It’s the same (as Korean curry),” she explains. “What about other ingredients? Can I put in the same ones?” he asks. “If you have fresh cream that’ll be good,” she tells him.

How we wish that Jinyoung and Kim Go-eun would come to India and try an Indian curry here one day!

What are your thoughts on Yumi’s Cells 2? Let us know about it via our Twitter handle @News18Movies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.