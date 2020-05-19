Yuva Dancing Queen judge Sonalee Kulkarni Introduces Fiance Kunal Bendokar on Her Birthday

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni who turned a year older on Monday, May 18, made her day extra special by revealing that she has got engaged. The judge of a dance reality show titled Yuva Dancing Queen shared a total of 15 stills from her engagement ceremony with Kunal Bendokar.

The duo exchanged the rings on February 2, this year.

These photos include a grid post, comprising of 12 snaps. In the post, one can see the much-in-love couple wearing garlands as they stand next to each other.

In another post, she has shared an image with her fiance Kunal in which they can be seen posing in the balcony. Sonali picked an orangish-red and yellow ochre colour saree for her special day while Kunal looked dapper in a finely tailored blue sherwani teamed up with yellow dhoti.

She has also shared a family photo from the day.

“Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the reality show judge has also updated her Instagram profile picture. The snap features Sonalee and her beau Kunal. As of now, the duo has not revealed the date of their wedding.

Follow @News18Movies for more



