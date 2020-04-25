Yuva Rajkumar Appears Intriguing in the First Look Poster of Debut Film

Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, is all set to make his debut in the world of cinema. On the birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar on April 24, the makers of Yuva's debut film unveiled the first look poster.

In the official poster, the debutant actor is sporting a rugged demeanor and is seen holding a spear.

The 26-year-old son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and brother of Vinay Rajkumar celebrated his birthday on April 23. Yuva’s first glimpse, within no time, has already become the talk of the town. In the poster, Yuva gives mysterious vibes with his grim face and brooding eyes.

The project has been given a working title of YR 01 and marks the first directorial work of Puneeth Rudranag.

Further details around the film aren’t out yet. However, by the looks of the poster it can be said that the forthcoming project is set to be developed on a grand scale with a mythical undertone.

The film’s director Puneeth told Cinema Express that he is waiting for the coronavirus lockdown to be lifted to release the movie’s teaser. “At present, nothing much can be revealed about the plot. The teaser will give a glimpse of the characterization, as well as how Yuva Rajkumar has trained for the role,” he was quoted as saying.

Puneeth Rudranag has earlier worked as an associate to Prashanth Neel in KGF Chapter 1. The 2018-hit had Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.