Yuva Rajkumar To Make His Sandalwood Debut, KGF Producers Announce New Project

Keeping the legacy of his grandfather late Dr Rajkumar and his father Raghavendra Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar is all set to step into the entertainment industry with Santhosh Ananddram’s next. Hombale Films have announced the entry of Yuva on their official Twitter handle.

Sharing the poster with a photo of Yuva, the production house revealed the first look of the actor. This dramatic introduction was captioned, “This is our journey from good to good. The legacy continues”. While other details are still not out, this mega announcement has surely taken the internet by storm. The debut is even more special as the actor has tied up with the producers of KGF to make a powerful entry in Sandalwood.

With Yuva, the third generation of the Rajkumar family is joining the Kannada film industry. Interestingly, the month of April holds a special significance for the family as Yuva and veteran actor late Dr Rajkumar were both born in this month. Now, with this news, April has proven to be even more important for the family.

Earlier, Hombale Films built suspense through their Twitter handle about Yuva’s entry. Sharing a poster on social media, they promised fans to reveal something big on April 27. Calling it a “new era on the silver screen”, the makers asked the netizens to “stay tuned for the big announcement”.

📣📣📣

ಹೊಸ ಪರ್ವ! ನಾಳೆ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 9:50ಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮುಂದೆ ತೆರೆದಿಡಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

Announcing A New Era on the Silver Screen.

Stay tuned for a Big Announcement, tomorrow at 9:50AM. pic.twitter.com/8oyW1thnbM — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 26, 2022

While many speculated it to be about KGF: Chapter 3, others thought it might be about bringing Suriya Sivakumar and Sudha Kongara together. Some guessed it right and commented that it was about the debut of Yuva Rajkumar.

Earlier, the actor was supposed to debut with a historical film titled Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. However, it was put on hold for unknown reasons.

