Yuvan Shankar Raja Completes 25 Years in Industry, Karthi Has a Special Gift For Him

Yuvan Shankar Raja, a renowned music composer, recently celebrated his 25th year in the film industry. However, what made Yuvan’s day more special and unforgettable was a gift from actor Karthi. Karthi and the ace composer have known each other since they were in school. They are one of the industry’s most celebrated duos. Karthi recently surprised Yuvan on stage with a beautiful present as a token of his love.

As the young maestro celebrated 25 years in the industry, the versatile actor gifted him a luxury watch. This happened on May 7 at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai during the celebration event of Yuvan’s 25 years.

Yuvan and Karthi have a long history of the association. The music director composed the soundtrack for Karthi’s maiden film Paruthiveeran, as well as Paiyya (2010), Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), and Biriyani (2013).

Yuvan is also collaborating with the actor on his forthcoming film Viruman. The trailer for the film’s first track, Kanja Poovu Kannala, was recently released and it quickly became a chartbuster. We have also heard that the actor is pleased with Yuvan’s music in the film.

Muthaiah wrote and helmed the Tamil-language action drama, which stars Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and Karunas apart from Karthi. Viruman, backed by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, is slated to be released on August 31, 2022.

Following Viruman, Karthi will appear in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (2022). The mega-starrer will be released in theatres on September 30. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others play crucial parts in the highly awaited film.

Apart from that, the actor also has Action Thriller Sardhar, directed by Mithran in his kitty. Any update on the release date of the movie is still awaited.

