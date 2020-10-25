Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula Step Out After Covid-19 and Dengue Recovery, Watch Video

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were spotted in Mumbai city by paparazzi after they successfully fought health scares recently, which came in form of coronavirus infection and later Covid-19 infection. Both Prince and Yuvika were diagnosed and treated with the ailments over the course of October and now, it seems like they are back to their normal lives, hale and hearty.

A video of Prince and Yuvika is being loved by fans and well wishers. In it, they confirm their health status and thank fans for their prayers and support. Prince sported black athleisure and sports shoes while Yuvika complimented her husband's casual attire in a black gunji and ripped denim. She wore a hat and yellow shirt to complete her comfy yet stylish look.

Take a look.

While both Prince and Yuvika suffered through back-to-back illnesses, the latter especially faced hardships during her treatment. At one point in time, Yuvika had to undergo platelets transfusion for nearly 14 hours to boost her natural immune system.

Additionally, she also fought through long bouts of high fever, tastelessness and weakness. All said and done, the happy couple has now recovered and seem ready to take on the world in the right spirits.