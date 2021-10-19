Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested Under SC/ST Act For Using Casteist Slur; Out on Interim Bail

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been arrested under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act) for making offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on her vlog. The actress was arrested on Monday by Haryana Police and is out on interim bail. Her legal representative, Ashok Bishnoi, released a statement about her arrest to news agency ANI. Pictures of the actress outside the police station have surfaced on social media.

According to ANI, Bishnoi said, “My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform)."

Hansi, Haryana | My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform): Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/l459AsCmsN— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Yuvika was booked by Haryana Police in May after Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist, registered a complaint against her and raised allegations of making some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video.

In a YouTube Vlog, Yuvika had allegedly made an offensive remark towards community, which she deleted after public backlash. She had then taken to Twitter and claimed that she did not know that the word she was using was a casteist slur. She also shared an apology video on Instagram. Her husband, actor Prince Narula, who was shooting the video also made videos defending the actress.

