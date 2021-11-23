Yuvika Chaudhary Casteist Slur Row: Actress Says 'I Felt Like I Murdered Someone'

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, who was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for a casteist slur in a video that she shared on social media, opened up on the controversy and her ordeal. Yuvika was booked by Haryana Police in May after Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist, registered a complaint against her and raised allegations of making some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video. She was granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month.

Also Read: Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up About Her Arrest Under SC/ST Act for Using Casteist Slur

In an interview with PeepingMoon, she said, “Whatever happens with you for the first time, you get affected by that. I am happy that my husband and my family are a big support. It took me time to be normal. I have done nothing wrong. Mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki maine kisi ka khoon kar diya hai (I felt like I murdered someone). Being artists, we are not here to hurt anybody. I strongly feel strict action should be taken against people who drop in illogical or abusive comments on social media posts."

She further added, “It is like I paid the price for being a celebrity. There are people who abuse celebrities on social media but we cannot file a case against everyone. For me, humanity comes first so saying sorry repetitively doesn’t harm. I don’t believe in caste, I only believe in humanity."

In a YouTube Vlog, Yuvika had allegedly made an offensive remark towards the community, which she deleted after public backlash. She had then taken to Twitter and claimed that she did not know that the word she was using was a casteist slur. She also shared an apology video on Instagram. Her husband, actor Prince Narula, who was shooting the video also made videos defending the actress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.