Yuvika Chaudhary Comes Out With Apology Video for Using Casteist Slur

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary was recently embroiled in controversy after she used a casteist slur in her YouTube vlog. In the vlog, Yuvika could be seen filming her husband Prince Narula getting a haircut. She then commented that she “did not want to look like" a certain community. After heavy criticism, Yuvika had tweeted saying that she did not know the meaning behind that term.

Now, the actress has issued an apology video on Instagram. In the short video, Yuvika can be seen apologising for using the slur. She reiterates that she did not know the meaning of the slur while using it. She then asked her fans to forgive her for saying the term mistakenly. She captioned the video with a folded hands emoji.

After the backlash following her vlog, Yuvika had tweeted, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)."

Since her vlog, the hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary has been trending on Twitter.

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still existsBe it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get awayWhat is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

After hearing this decide yourself whether is it right or wrong?#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #YuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/vcVmxb1dTC— Ujjawal Sharma (@SharmaJi220) May 25, 2021

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Mun Mun Dutta used a similar casteist slur in one of her videos on YouTube. It has invited an FIR against her under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

