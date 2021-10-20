Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up About Her Arrest Under SC/ST Act for Using Casteist Slur

Actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, who was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for a casteist slur in a recent video that she shared on social media, has been released on interim bail.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I didn’t know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

She added, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for any one and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only appologise as much as I can.”

In a YouTube vlog, Yuvika had allegedly made an offensive remark towards community, which she deleted after public backlash. She had then taken to Twitter and claimed that she did not know that the word she was using was a casteist slur. She also shared an apology video on Instagram. Her husband, actor Prince Narula, who was shooting the video also made videos defending the actress.

