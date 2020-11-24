Yuvika Chaudhary Plans Surprise on Prince Narula 30th Birthday, See Pics

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula rings in his 30th birthday today and his beloved wife Yuvika Chaudhary has planned a surprise party for him. Yuvika also took to her Instagram to share the glimpses from the celebration.

She shared an adorable video where she can be seen dancing with Prince, while the music plays in the background. In the video, the entire decorations can be seen in the black-and-white theme, with dashes of gold all over. The couple looks super adorable as Prince can be seen donning a black T-shirt, while Yuvika looks pretty in a cute short white dress printed with black dots. She did her hair in two ponytails.

Prince also, never misses a chance to make Yuvika feel loved. Recently on Karwa chauth, the duo even kept fast for each-other. Prince shared a lovey-dovey picture of them and even penned a long heartfelt note for his lady love, a part of which reads, “Meri Jaan @yuvikachaudhary, no words will ever be enough to express how much I love you, the amount of time we've spent doing things together this year, I don't think we would've done before.” He even shared that he is taking the pledge to keep fast for his wife and also urges his fans to do so.

Prince and Yuvika tied the knot on October 12, 2018, and have been inseparable since then. Their amazing chemistry often makes their fans go awww.