Yuvika Chaudhary Tests Covid-19 Negative, Continues to Face Breathing Issues Amid Recovery

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary contracted the COVID-19 virus for the second time, and it has taken a toll on her overall health. Even though the actor has tested negative for the virus, she shared that the recovery goes beyond just being free of the infection. Recalling the time when she first contracted the virus, Yuvika said that she did not face any breathing problems at that time, but this time around she is facing the issue.

Talking about her journey from testing positive to negative in an interview with Hindustan Times, the 38—year-old actress said that it was a tough phase as her mother’s health fluctuated. Yuvika shared that she was more worried about her mother, as her saturation level was going up and down. “Until she was not okay, I was taking care of her, even though I also had the virus. I had no one around me. I had no other option,” she said. Once her mother was out of the clutches of the virus, Yuvika got herself ample amount of rest as she was aware that the virus was growing inside her body.

Yuvika revealed that initially, she kept her COVID-19 diagnosis a secret from her husband Prince Narula, as he was out of the city for some professional commitments. The actress knew that Prince would panic and come home, leaving all his work. Yuvika said that she lied to her husband and assured him that she has just contracted a common cold, however, when her mother’s health went a little off radar - she had no option but to tell him. “I got really scared and told him… He came rushing back and slept in the living room while we were in separate rooms,” Yuvika recalls.

Now Yuvika has tested negative, but internal recovery is still underway. She said, “My body organs are not there yet”. This incident has only inspired the actor to focus on eating healthy, doing yoga, and breathing exercises.

