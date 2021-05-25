Yuvika Chaudhary Uses Same Casteist Slur in Vlog as Mun Mun Dutta, Faces Heavy Trolling

Yuvika Chaudhary was seen using casteist slur in a video recently. She is shooting a clip on her mobile phone inside a salon where her husband Prince Narula is also seen. Filming herself in the mirror, Yuvika makes a reference to a certain community and says she does not want to be ‘looking like them’. This has invited heavy social media trolling.

Now she'll say she didn't know the meaning. Alright. This is how our industry is! Not shocked but disappointed. She is literate but as illiterate #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #Casteist_Termite #munmunduttavideo @yuvikachoudhary pic.twitter.com/4S7JDlTJjK— Nivedita Bansal (@Nivbansal2403) May 25, 2021

The hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ also started trending on social media.

Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested.Example has to be set There are many like her and Munmun Dutta Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #yuvikachoudhary #MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/Pxz04VE5KH — gautam gada (@GautamGada) May 25, 2021

After hearing this decide yourself whether is it right or wrong?#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #YuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/vcVmxb1dTC— Ujjawal Sharma (@SharmaJi220) May 25, 2021

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still existsBe it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get awayWhat is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Mun Mun Dutta used a similar casteist slur in one of her videos on YouTube. It has invited an FIR against her under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

