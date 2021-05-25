movies

Yuvika Chaudhary Uses Same Casteist Slur in Vlog as Mun Mun Dutta, Faces Heavy Trolling

Yuvika Chaudhary was seen using casteist slur in a video that she shared on social media recently.

Yuvika Chaudhary was seen using casteist slur in a video recently. She is shooting a clip on her mobile phone inside a salon where her husband Prince Narula is also seen. Filming herself in the mirror, Yuvika makes a reference to a certain community and says she does not want to be ‘looking like them’. This has invited heavy social media trolling.

The hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ also started trending on social media.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Mun Mun Dutta used a similar casteist slur in one of her videos on YouTube. It has invited an FIR against her under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

first published:May 25, 2021, 10:55 IST