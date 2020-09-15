Yuvraj S Singh Makes Explosive Statements, Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled for Supporting Jaya Bachchan

Actor-producer Yuvraj S. Singh, a close friend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, says not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, it is also a way to move around in the industry. He claimed that most A-list actors are addicted to cocaine.

"There's been a lot of drugs happening for a long time, maybe since the 1970s. At that time things were different. There wasn't so much exposure or social media. Now, it is getting exposed," Yuvraj told IANS.

Read: Weed Common on Sets, Cocaine is Bollywood's Party Drug: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Yuvraj S Singh

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when she grows up. Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.

Extending support to her, Sonam Kapoor tweeted from her verified account: "I want to be her when I grow up." Netizens immediately replied to her tweet, questioning the 35-year-old actress what she meant by "growing up" at 35.

Read: 'At 35, Still Not Grown up?' Netizens to Sonam for Saying She Wants to Be Jaya Bachchan When She Grows Up

In the midst of a global pandemic, the sight of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together has given fans some relief. The former couple were reunited virtually for a table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which featured other stars as well.

The fundraiser is being conducted for relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The charity’s proceeds will go toward Sean Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance. The event will air on September 17, and will be live on Facebook.

Read: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's Virtual Reunion is a Happy Sight for Fans

In the wake of multiple controversies over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent slander celebrities from film, celebrities have been facing for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan raised the subject of the continuous attempt to defame the film industry. In the Rajya Sabha, Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

After her parliament speech, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha praised her for standing up for the film industry. Sharing the video on Twitter, the filmmaker in Hindi wrote, "I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks."

Read: Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech on 'Defaming Film Industry' Lauded by Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has offered a peek into his villainous character of Safin in upcoming James Bond adventure, No Time To Die, in the latest trailer of the film released on Monday. The new trailer gives hints about Safin's mission. In the clip, the villain is seen coming face to face with Madeleine Swann, essayed by Lea Seydoux.

"I am a man willing to kill the person you love most," Safin tells Swann, to which she responds: "I've already lost everybody I ever loved."

Read: Rami Malek is 'Unsettling' Bond Villain in New No Time To Die Trailer

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.