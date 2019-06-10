As Yuvraj Singh Announces Retirement, a Look At His Alleged Love Affairs With 7 Bollywood Actresses

Ace cricketer and India’s World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, who has brought laurels to the Indian cricket team with his performances in all formats, announced his retirement on Monday, calling a day on his illustrious two-decade career.

Ending a "rollercoaster" career during which he became the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer, the 37-year-old said it is now time to move on. While Yuvraj’s cricket career has been quite interesting, his love affairs and relationships had been a topic of equal interest for many.

The cricketer, who is happily married to Hazel Keech since November 12, 2015, has reportedly had an array of love affairs with Bollywood actresses. On his retirement, here is a look at some of his famous romantic involvements:

Kim Sharma: Kim Sharma, the Mohabbatein fame girl, is well-known to many as Yuvraj Singh’s ex-lady love. The ex-couple dated for around four years before finally parting ways in 2007. While some blame Kim’s abusive nature for their break-up, it was later revealed that the couple parted ways due to Yuvraj’s mother’s disapproval of the relationship.

Preeti Jhangiani: After his break-up with Kim Sharma, Yuvraj Singh was said to be associated with another Mohabbatein girl, Preeti Jhangiani. While the rumors have it that the couple dated for a while, neither confirmed it.

Preity Zinta: Owner of Kings XI Punjab IPL franchise and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has also been rumoured to have dated Yuvraj Singh after a lot of pictures of them hugging each other went viral. While Preity has openly denied the reports, calling it sexist, the rumour mills did not stop bothering the two.

Deepika Padukone: One of Yuvraj’s most-known love affairs was with Deepika Padukone. The news started doing rounds when Yuvraj gave a terrific performance in World Cup T20 2007 and later Deepika was seen cheering for Yuvraj from stands and also hosted a birthday party for him.

Riya Sen: Yuvraj’s alleged love for Bong beauty Riya Sen started doing rounds soon after his reported break-up with Deepika Padukone. Yuvraj met Munmun Sen’s daughter at a party and the two are said to have hit it off instantly. The duo was also caught holding each other’s hands at get-togethers.

Minissha Lamba: A picture started the news about Yuvraj and Minissha's affair. Minissha and Yuvraj were spotted kissing each other in a picture that got leaked online in 2011. Minissha denied the reports saying that it’s her lookalike in the pic.

Neha Dhupia: The rumors about Neha Dhupia’s romantic involvement with Yuvraj Singh started making rounds in 2014, when both of them arrived together at the birthday bash of Sophie Choudry. However, the rumors about their dating were denied by Neha.