Yuvraj Singh Enjoys A Boys Day Out with Special Friends on Birthday

If there's one thing that makes the Indian cricket team special, it is the bond that they share off the playing field as much as on the field.

On the occasion of his birthday, former Indian cricketer enjoyed a fun day with many of his other cricketer friends. He took to Instagram to share pictures of his outing with them and in the captain said, "Special day with special friends! A day to remember. Thank you all for your love and wishes."

In the pictures, he could be seen with Sachin Tendulkar, Harbajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Bambi Das, and many others. In the comments, wife Hazel Keech quipped, "I'm glad you’re with the people you love the most.... after me. Have fun boys!"

A number of other celebrities also took to Twitter to wish him.

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

Thank you King Kohli https://t.co/Z78hHRxfqT — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday to the self proclaimed omniscient. Also, you’re past the age of bachelor trips ‍♂️ @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/sIlH98pXId — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday champ. You’ve given us so much joy over the years, wish you all the happiness you deserve.. @YUVSTRONG12 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Twitter in June. He tweeted, "After 25yrs in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have.ThankU 4being a part of this journey. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again n move forward. It has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side #SteppingOut". Soon after he also addressed a press conference remembering his favorite moments from throughout his career.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.