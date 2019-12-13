Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Yuvraj Singh Enjoys A Boys Day Out with Special Friends on Birthday

Yuvraj Singh shared a number of pictures on his Instagram account from a trip that he took on his birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh Enjoys A Boys Day Out with Special Friends on Birthday
File photo of Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

If there's one thing that makes the Indian cricket team special, it is the bond that they share off the playing field as much as on the field.

On the occasion of his birthday, former Indian cricketer enjoyed a fun day with many of his other cricketer friends. He took to Instagram to share pictures of his outing with them and in the captain said, "Special day with special friends! A day to remember. Thank you all for your love and wishes."

In the pictures, he could be seen with Sachin Tendulkar, Harbajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Bambi Das, and many others. In the comments, wife Hazel Keech quipped, "I'm glad you’re with the people you love the most.... after me. Have fun boys!"

View this post on Instagram

Special day with special friends ! A day to remember ☝ thank you all for your love and wishes ! ❤️

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

A number of other celebrities also took to Twitter to wish him.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Twitter in June. He tweeted, "After 25yrs in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have.ThankU 4being a part of this journey. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again n move forward. It has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side #SteppingOut". Soon after he also addressed a press conference remembering his favorite moments from throughout his career.

