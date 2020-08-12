Yuvraj Singh on Sanjay Dutt's Reported Cancer Diagnosis: I Know the Pain It Causes But You're Strong

Cricket star Yuvraj Singh has prayed for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery after unconfirmed reports suggested that the actor has stage 4 lung cancer.

Multiple reports stating that Dutt had been diagnosed with the terminal illness and planning to fly to the US for a treatment emerged late Tuesday night.

Following which, Yuvraj, who is a cancer survivor himself, took to Twitter to wish Dutt get well soon.

"You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery" tweeted Yuvraj, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung in 2011.

However, when News18 contacted Dutt's team about the unconfirmed reports of the actor's cancer diagnosis, they simply said, "we will issue a statement tomorrow."

Dutt, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati during the weekend due to breathing problems and chest discomfort, on Tuesday, conveyed to fans that he was taking a break. Dutt, 61, said he needed the break for medical treatment and urged fans not to pay attention to any other speculation.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," read the note Dutt shared on social media.

Dutt is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. Last year, he was seen in three films--Kalank, Prassthanam and Panipat.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.