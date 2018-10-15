English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have recently returned from Maldives where they celebrated his 40th birthday. See photos of their holiday with their famous friends.
Sagarika Ghatge with Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ajit Agarkar and husband Zaheer Khan in Maldives for his birthday celebration. (Image: Instagram/Sagarika Ghatge)
Remembered as one of India’s finest cricketers of all time, Zaheer Khan turned 40 on October 7. The former fast bowler turned a year older in picturesque Maldives amid his friends and family.
Several former India players, including Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra, accompanied Zaheer on the week-long beach vacation.
Zaheer’s wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge has been sharing stunning images of their holiday on Instagram. In the photos, the Chak De India actor can be seen flaunting beautiful beach dresses and having a gala time with Zaheer’s friends and their wives.
Sharing one of the images, Sagarika wrote a heartfelt note for her husband, “Happy birthday to the love of my life❤ the kindest, strongest, thoughtful and most giving. Happy happy birthday husband. I love you ❤.”
Here are a few other photos from Zaheer’s 40th birthday getaway:
Yuvraj’s wife Hazel Keech also shared images from their island vacation, including one with Zaheer, which she used to extend her best wishes. “Happyiest 40th Birthday to you Zak! You’re kind, honest, genuine, unphased, level headed, funny, considerate, humble, respectful, fun loving.... should i go on!? I think the world of you and I feel honoured to call you my friend... who I’ve stolen from @yuvisofficial wishing you all the love, peace and happiness there is in the universe! Love you ❣ ,” she captioned it.
Yuvraj also took to Instagram to wish Zaheer. Sharing an old picture, he wrote, “Fella! And to the 40s my friend see you on the other side day after! Very few r left of you, my legendary friend God bless you always @zaheer_khan34.”
