Yuvraj Singh Wants This Actor to Play Him if a Biopic is Made on Him

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has always been the talk of the town, more so after he battled cancer. If rumour mills are to be believed, one can soon expect a biopic based on his life.

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, on being asked which actor will Yuvraj like to see play his on-screen character, he said, “Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate…. hai na?” Adding that even though it is a director’s call, if it is going to be a Bollywood movie, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option.

In the past, Abhishek Bachchan and Emran Hashmi said that they would like to be a part of the cricketer's biopic.

Talking of Siddhant, he made his debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. In the movie, Siddhant had played the role of MC Sher. The film, which was directed by Zoya Akhtar, also starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Sheeba Chaddha among others.

He will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ production Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. He has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project which will star Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

