Yuvraj Singh's Sweet Birthday Wish for Hazel Keech will Melt Your Hearts

Actress Hazel Keech celebrates her 33rd birthday today. She tied the knot with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in November 2016. The happily married couple recently jetted off to New York City to usher Hazel’s birthday.

To make the day special, Yuvraj took to his Instagram account to wish his better half with a sweet note.

Sharing an adorable photo of him and Hazel, he wrote, “Hey hazey it’s your bday! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day, only cause it’s your bday … have a great day my love (sic)."

It seems like it’s rather cold in NYC, as the couple can be seen clad in winter gear. In the picture posted by the former Indian cricketer, we see the couple blissfully smiling in the selfie with Statue of Liberty in the background.

While Hazel opts for a black and grey beanie, matching scarf and brown jacket, husband is seen sporting a grey windcheater, black leather cap and stylish red shades.

The two-time World Cup-winner posted multiple stories on the photo-sharing platform, where the lovebirds are seen making most of their break, being all touristy around the chilly state.

They are strolling around the famous Central Park where Yuvraj seems to feel nostalgic as he discovers the ice-skating field. The much-in-love pair also explores the waterfront where they enjoy a beautiful sunset. Hazel is seen dancing in one of the videos along with her friends.

Lastly, Yuvraj signs off the leisure day by sharing a glimpse of the streets of New York where he seems smitten by the amazing line of bikes, roving ahead.

Happy Birthday Hazel Keech!

