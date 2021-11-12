Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree's Amazing Dance on Punjabi Number Is Hit Among Fans

Team India’s leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in the T-20 squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand where Rohit Sharma will captain the side. The three-match T20 series begins on November 17. The 31-year-old leggie has shared pictures of his quarantine before the series begins.

After seeing his pictures, cricket fans inquired about his wife Dhanashree. The fans, in their trademark style, asked, “Where is bhabhi?"

Dhanashree remains very active on social media and her dance videos often go viral. Her latest song titled, Ban Than Chali, has already become a rage on Youtube. In the video, Dhanashree can be seen dancing on Sukhvinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s song Ban Than Chali.

The cricketer’s wife has shared this video and it is receiving a lot of appreciation. She can be seen wearing a simple outfit in the video but the performance she has given is amazing. Not just dance videos, Dhanashree keeps posting her beautiful pictures too. She is a Choreographer, Youtuber and Digital creator.

Ban Than Chali

In the Ban Than Chali video, Dhanashree can be seen wearing a red embroidered Kurta with a cream-coloured Sharara. With her hair tied in a ponytail, some bangles and a pair of earrings, her look is simple yet beautiful. Two days ago, Dhanashree shared a dance video, a collaboration with Manyavar, in which she is wearing a beautiful yellow colour salwar-suit paired with a choker and a pair of matching earrings.

