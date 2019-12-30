Zac Efron Almost Dies While Filming Docu-Series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea
Zack Efron, while filming the series, had reportedly come into contact with a "typhoid or similar bacterial infection".
Zack Efron, while filming the series, had reportedly come into contact with a "typhoid or similar bacterial infection".
Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency".
A report by The Sunday Telegraph said the 32-year-old was filming a documentary series called Killing Zac Efron when he came down with a 'form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection' just before Christmas, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Efron was flown to Brisbane, Australia from Papua New Guinea on a 'life-or-death flight' with the assistance of medical professionals.
After arriving in Brisbane, he was admitted to a private hospital in Spring Hill and is said to be "in a stable condition". At the hospital, he received treatment for several days, before being "given the all-clear" by doctors to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve.
Dr. Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organization that oversaw Efron's flight, told The Sunday Telegraph that he could not discuss patient information, but confirmed they "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".
It is believed that the Hollywood actor flew to Papua New Guinea at the start of December to film the series, which will follow Efron as he will go deep into the jungle of a remote and dangerous island.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- 10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane