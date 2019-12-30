Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Zac Efron Almost Dies While Filming Docu-Series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea

Zack Efron, while filming the series, had reportedly come into contact with a "typhoid or similar bacterial infection".

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zac Efron Almost Dies While Filming Docu-Series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea
Zack Efron, while filming the series, had reportedly come into contact with a "typhoid or similar bacterial infection".

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency".

A report by The Sunday Telegraph said the 32-year-old was filming a documentary series called Killing Zac Efron when he came down with a 'form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection' just before Christmas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Efron was flown to Brisbane, Australia from Papua New Guinea on a 'life-or-death flight' with the assistance of medical professionals.

After arriving in Brisbane, he was admitted to a private hospital in Spring Hill and is said to be "in a stable condition". At the hospital, he received treatment for several days, before being "given the all-clear" by doctors to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve.

Dr. Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organization that oversaw Efron's flight, told The Sunday Telegraph that he could not discuss patient information, but confirmed they "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".

It is believed that the Hollywood actor flew to Papua New Guinea at the start of December to film the series, which will follow Efron as he will go deep into the jungle of a remote and dangerous island.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram