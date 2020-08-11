MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zac Efron Joins Disney Plus' Three Men and a Baby Remake

Zac Efron, Three Men and a Baby

Zac Efron, Three Men and a Baby

Zack Efron is making a comeback to Disney with Three Men and a Baby remake. The original film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson in the lead roles.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
Share this:

High School Musical star Zac Efron is returning to Disney for the remake of 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon Gray, known for backing films like The Rookie and Ben Affleck's The Way Back, will be producing the movie. Will Reichel has penned the script for the remake, but no director is attached with the project yet.

View this post on Instagram

Behind-the-scenes. #downtoearth #netflix

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

The original Three Men and a Baby featured Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as bachelors living a carefree lifestyle and sharing an apartment in New York City. The trio is forced to adjust to parenthood as an infant girl, fathered by Danson's character, arrives at their doorstep.

Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film was a massive success minting USD 240 million worldwide. It was followed by a 1990 sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, which grossed USD 71 million worldwide. Three Men and a Baby remake will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus.

Next Story
Loading