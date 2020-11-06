Zac Efron To Lead Survival Thriller 'Gold'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller “Gold”. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.

The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate. Hayes, best known for movies like “Animal Kingdom” and “Rover”, has penned the screenplay with Polly Smyth.

Schwarz and Michael Schwarz will produce through their Deeper Water Films banner alongside Hayes for Rogue Star Pictures. “Gold” will be starting production in Australia later this month.