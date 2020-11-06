News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Zac Efron To Lead Survival Thriller 'Gold'

Zac Efron To Lead Survival Thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller "Gold". The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller “Gold”. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.

The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate. Hayes, best known for movies like “Animal Kingdom” and “Rover”, has penned the screenplay with Polly Smyth.

Schwarz and Michael Schwarz will produce through their Deeper Water Films banner alongside Hayes for Rogue Star Pictures. “Gold” will be starting production in Australia later this month.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 06, 2020, 17:45 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...