Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez To Headline Amazon's 'Lost And Found'

Los Angeles: Amazon has roped in actors Zachary Levi and Gina Rodrigues to lead its new feature film “Lost and Found”. Steve Pink of “Hot Tub Time Machine” fame will helm the movie from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Morris, reported Deadline.

The story is about a headstrong lawyer and an off-the-grid renegade who reluctantly team up to find a long-lost buried treasure by the Mississippi River. “Shazam!” star Levi will also produce the film through his Wyldwood Studios along with Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin under their banner I Can and I Will Productions. Pink will back the project through his Pink Machine banner.

Levi will next star in Warner Bros/New Line’s “Shazam!” sequel, titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”. He will next be seen in the Richard Linklater-directed”Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure”, and Jon Gunn’s”Unbreakable Boy”. He will also portray NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in”American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”.

Rodriguez, who most recently starred in”Kajillionaire”, will next voice star in Netflix’s animated action-adventure series”Carmen San Diego”.