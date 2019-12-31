Zachary Levi Reveals Why He Turned Down Auditions For Shazam Initially
Zachary Levi recently joined the DCEU as Billy Batson in David Sandberg's 2019 film Shazam!
Image courtesy: Shazam movie/ Twitter
Being a part of the entertainment industry comes with its own share of pressures and struggles. Zachary Levi recently revealed that he was not unfamiliar with these struggles prior to his being cast for Shazam!
Zachary Levi is popularly known for his role as spy Chuck Bartowski on the action-comedy spy series titled Chuck that ran from 2007 to 2012. Zachary Levi revealed in an Instagram post that finding work after had been difficult for him in the years leading up to Shazam! and that it took a toll on his mental health.
In the lengthy caption of the post, Levi mentioned, "And, when presented with an opportunity to audition for Shazam! the first time, I turned down the opportunity as I ultimately didn’t feel worthy of such a role. Then came therapy. Then came the beginning of finally loving myself. And THEN came the miracle that was me stepping into this life-changing role."
View this post on Instagram
This last year has been fascinating. The last few, actually. Two years ago today I was moving to Toronto, for the 4th time 3 years, to begin working on @shazammovie, one of the single greatest gifts I’ve ever been handed. Ironically, just 4 months prior, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to live anymore. My goals, and visions, and hopes, and dreams, and therefore expectations for myself, have always been a lot. So much so that when I surveyed my life a few years back, I genuinely felt like I was failing it. Failing myself. Failing my family. Failing the world. I didn’t feel worthy of the love that was around me. I didn’t feel worthy of any of the things I had achieved up to that point. And, when presented with an opportunity to audition for Shazam! the first time, I turned down the opportunity as I ultimately didn’t feel worthy of such a role. Then came therapy. Then came the beginning of finally loving myself. And THEN came the miracle that was me stepping into this life changing role. I will no doubt be on the journey of self love for the rest of life, and I’m so grateful for the lessons and strength found thru the darkness. But I will also be forever indebted to @ponysmasher, Peter Safran, @rbpix, and everyone at @newlinecinema and @wbpictures and @dccomics, for believing I was worthy of wearing this cape, even while I was still learning to believe that myself. . (Thank you, @jimlee, for this incredible artwork. You’ve always been one of my favorite comic artists. And now you’re my friend. )
Zachary Levi was cast as Shazam! in the latter half of 2017. The film hit theaters in March 2019 and was an instant hit. It received praise for its humor as well as performances by Levi and the rest of the cast.
Earlier this month it was announced that David Sandberg would be returning to direct a Shazam! sequel with Levi reprising his role along with the rest of the main cast. The sequel is set to release on December 22, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
- Dale Steyn Had the Perfect Clap Back to Indian Fan Mocking South Africa's Test Victory
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked
- I Never Saw Kabir Singh as a Hero, Says Kiara Advani
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That