Zachary Levi Reveals Why He Turned Down Auditions For Shazam Initially

Being a part of the entertainment industry comes with its own share of pressures and struggles. Zachary Levi recently revealed that he was not unfamiliar with these struggles prior to his being cast for Shazam!

Zachary Levi is popularly known for his role as spy Chuck Bartowski on the action-comedy spy series titled Chuck that ran from 2007 to 2012. Zachary Levi revealed in an Instagram post that finding work after had been difficult for him in the years leading up to Shazam! and that it took a toll on his mental health.

In the lengthy caption of the post, Levi mentioned, "And, when presented with an opportunity to audition for Shazam! the first time, I turned down the opportunity as I ultimately didn’t feel worthy of such a role. Then came therapy. Then came the beginning of finally loving myself. And THEN came the miracle that was me stepping into this life-changing role."

Zachary Levi was cast as Shazam! in the latter half of 2017. The film hit theaters in March 2019 and was an instant hit. It received praise for its humor as well as performances by Levi and the rest of the cast.

Earlier this month it was announced that David Sandberg would be returning to direct a Shazam! sequel with Levi reprising his role along with the rest of the main cast. The sequel is set to release on December 22, 2021.

