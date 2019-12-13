Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 will Release Soon After Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Following the success of Zachary Levi as Shazam!, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about the sequel. The film's numerous references towards his long-time arch-nemesis Black Adam has fans excited for a showdown.

These hopes took a slow downfall after it was announced the Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam would appear in his own solo film. While fans had given up on seeing the two characters go toe-to-toe with each other, their release dates have rekindled hope for fans. Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is set for a release date on December 22, 2021.

Shazam! 2, on the other hand, was recently revealed to be set for a release date of April 1, 2022. The four-month gap between the two films with Shazam! being set after Black Adam has fans wondering if we might get to see Zachary Levi go against Dwayne Johnson after all.

Fans believe that Black Adam would introduce the character to audiences before leading him to appear in Shazam! 2. This could be a possible move as the history of Black Adam is little known to fans not familiar with the comic-books. By introducing Black Adam first, the rivalry of Black Adam and Shazam! has a chance to be better understood by film and comic fans alike.

While there have not been any confirmations that the two characters will appear together, there hasn't been any news of the two not interacting as well. For now, all that fans can hope for is that things go the way they hope. If not there is always the possibility of another film between the two in the future.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.