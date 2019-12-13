Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 will Release Soon After Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

In the comics, Black Adam and Shazam! have been known for their strong rivalry which fans hope to see between Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi on the big screen too.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 will Release Soon After Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam
In the comics, Black Adam and Shazam! have been known for their strong rivalry which fans hope to see between Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi on the big screen too.

Following the success of Zachary Levi as Shazam!, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about the sequel. The film's numerous references towards his long-time arch-nemesis Black Adam has fans excited for a showdown.

These hopes took a slow downfall after it was announced the Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam would appear in his own solo film. While fans had given up on seeing the two characters go toe-to-toe with each other, their release dates have rekindled hope for fans. Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is set for a release date on December 22, 2021.

Shazam! 2, on the other hand, was recently revealed to be set for a release date of April 1, 2022. The four-month gap between the two films with Shazam! being set after Black Adam has fans wondering if we might get to see Zachary Levi go against Dwayne Johnson after all.

Fans believe that Black Adam would introduce the character to audiences before leading him to appear in Shazam! 2. This could be a possible move as the history of Black Adam is little known to fans not familiar with the comic-books. By introducing Black Adam first, the rivalry of Black Adam and Shazam! has a chance to be better understood by film and comic fans alike.

While there have not been any confirmations that the two characters will appear together, there hasn't been any news of the two not interacting as well. For now, all that fans can hope for is that things go the way they hope. If not there is always the possibility of another film between the two in the future.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram