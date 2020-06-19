Zack Snyder's Justice League Teaser Out, Darkseid Introduced

After three years from the release of the DCEU movie Justice League, the famed Snyder Cut by Zack Snyder is here. According to the director, his ideas for the criticised film did not get translated into the 2017 release and now an entirely new movie is going to make its debut on HBO Max next year.

The director released a sneak peek of the Snyder Cut of Justice League on his Twitter account recently. He also informed fans that more glimpses will be coming their way on the DC FanDome event scheduled to take place in August this year.

In the 34-second video, Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot can be seen inside a cave looking for something with a fire torch as her eyes land up on a mural of the villain Darkseid. According to the director and other sources, the Snyder cut is going to have new faces, new effects and extra voiceover from the actors.

Snyder has also teased a blurry image of the super antagonist Darkseid last month.

He's coming... to HBO Max — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Even actor Ray Porter revealed in May that he had played the role of the super villain.

That said, and because I've been given permission...

Hi, I'm Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League".

There. It's out now. — Ray Porter (@Ray__Porter) May 22, 2020

Before the release of Justice League, Zack Snyder had to leave the controls of the film in order to deal with the loss of his daughter. Then, Joss Whedon took the responsibility and the outcome was not entirely loved by the audience.

The exciting ensemble of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash failed to materialize into anything special. Since then, Snyder has teased that a separate Snyder cut exists and it is much darker than the one which got released. Even the actors spoke in support of the cut.

