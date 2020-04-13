MOVIES

Zaheer Iqbal on Link-up Rumours with Sonakshi Sinha: It Became Awkward Because I was Dating Someone Else

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut last year with Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl was rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl, was recently linked up with actress Sonakshi Sinha in various reports. Now, the actor has opened up about these rumours.

Talking to Times of India, Zaheer said, “Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react on it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that’s how it started. On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!”

The actor also went on to say that even though he was dating someone when the rumours first surged, he is currently single now.

The actor is also rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Talking about these rumours, he said, “It could be, it’s possible. Anything can happen. I don’t know! If it happens, I will be very happy!”

