Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge Expecting First Child, Gal Gadot's Casting Sparks Criticism

After Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced their pregnancies this year, seems like another actress is expecting a new member soon. If sources are to be believed, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are about to welcome their first child together, reports Mumbai Mirror. The speculation began after Ghatge was seen at her husband's birthday celebration last week in UAE.

Even though the couple has not made it official, Ghatge's loose black dress with what looks like a baby bump gave away the hint.

Gal Gadot is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in a period biographical drama scripted by Laeta Kalogridis. Her casting in the upcoming Paramount film has launched a debate about the Egyptian ruler's ancestry and whether the Israeli actress is right for the role.

The film was Gadot’s idea and is being billed as an epic biographical drama, Deadline reported. Making the announcement, Gadot tweeted, "I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team."

Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year. The two have been dating for over a decade now. The singer-actor said that he plans to tie the knot in November or December.

Opening up about his relationship, he told The Times of India, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated his wife Neha Swami birthday maintaining social distancing. The actor's wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation at home.

“Happy birthday darling. Can’t believe dubai mein hone wala tha kamre mein ho gaya ... love u . We shall celebrate mine and yours soon . khush reh hasti reh… @nehaswamibijlani (sic),” Arjun captioned the celebration videos on Instagram.

In an unusual situation, due to grid failure, a major power outage was reported in Mumbai on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout across financial capital, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Bollywood actors too shared memes and notes of positivity on the major blackout.

While actor Amitabh Bachchan asked everyone to keep calm, writing, "Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well," Kangana Ranaut shared a meme on Twitter featuring Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra.

