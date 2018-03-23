Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Reveal Their Untold Moments of Love in This Candid Video

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge have been the talk of the town ever since they got married. But not many know about those rare moments that got the lovely couple together. In a candid video, released by Platinum Evara, Sagarika shares how she knew that Zaheer was the one for her and discovered more about each other and their families on their beautiful journey of love.Here's what made Sagarika fall in love with Zaheer. Watch them together for the very first time on screen as they reveal their rare moments of love.The two got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members on November 23, 2017.