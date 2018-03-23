English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Reveal Their Untold Moments of Love in This Candid Video
Here's what made Sagarika fall in love with Zaheer.
Image courtesy: YouTube/Screengrab of Platinum Evara - Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's journey of love video
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge have been the talk of the town ever since they got married. But not many know about those rare moments that got the lovely couple together. In a candid video, released by Platinum Evara, Sagarika shares how she knew that Zaheer was the one for her and discovered more about each other and their families on their beautiful journey of love.
Here's what made Sagarika fall in love with Zaheer. Watch them together for the very first time on screen as they reveal their rare moments of love.
The two got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members on November 23, 2017.
Here's what made Sagarika fall in love with Zaheer. Watch them together for the very first time on screen as they reveal their rare moments of love.
The two got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members on November 23, 2017.
