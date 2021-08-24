Zaid Darbar Celebrates Gauahar Khan’s Birthday; Ranveer Singh Dances for Deepika Padukone

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story is as beautiful as a fairytale. On Monday, Zaid shared a set of pictures from Gauahar’s birthday celebrations and they are making us dream. The pictures are from a restaurant in Mumbai where the couple can be seen striking mushy poses with each other. In one of the pictures, Zaid and Gauahar are sitting in a decorated chair, while in another they are sipping a drink from a twisted tube. In another picture, the restaurant staff can be seen presenting a customised food item with Gauahar’s name decorated on it.

Here’s How Zaid Darbar Celebrated Wife Gauahar Khan’s Birthday

Stunt television series Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. Now, Colors TV has dropped a promo wherein host Rohit Shetty is seen announcing three wild card entries. The channel has shared the promo on its official Instagram handle.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: These Three Celebrities Are Back As Wild Card Entries

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The team is currently in Russia, where they will shoot the foreign schedule of the film. On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a stunning video from the Russian city of St Petersburg, which left her fans enthralled.

Katrina Kaif Enjoys the Scenic Beauty of Russia as She Shoots Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday, and the videos that surfaced online from their party showed the actors having nothing short of a gala time amongst their friends and families.

Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Dance Moves for Deepika Padukone at Mom’s Birthday Party, Watch Video

Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently stopped at the Mumbai airport by a CISF official to perform the security check. The actor was to catch a flight to Russia with Katrina Kaif for shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3.However, the Central Industrial Security Force official has invited trouble for speaking to media about the incident.

CISF Official Who Stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport Invites Trouble, Here’s Why

