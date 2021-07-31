Zaid Darbar Had This Condition for Gauahar Khan for Wedding, Said Would Call it Quits if Not Met

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 last year. The couple’s wedding caught a lot of attention for it was such a big surprise for both Gauahar and Zaid’s fans. Recently in a conversation on ‘Coffee Time with Griha’, Gauahar told that Zaid had just one condition before the wedding. He told her that he is ready to put up with everything and has no other conditions but would call it quits if she did not wear mehendi on their wedding.

“Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits,” said the actress.

“In fact, in 14 Phere I was wearing my own wedding mehendi. I don’t know how it was so beautifully done by Allah, but all the scenes I shot post my wedding for the film were all marriage scenes," she told another portal.

A few videos of the ‘GaZa’ wedding went viral too. The couple’s love story was also very filmy. Zaid saw her at a super market the first time but Gauahar did not pay any attention to his efforts of trying to be noticed. A few days ago, the couple went to Moscow, Russia for their honeymoon after almost six months of their wedding. A number of photos and videos of the trip were shared on Instagram by the couple.

It was the couple’s honeymoon trip as they could not go after their wedding. She said that they for long wanted a trip and as soon as they came to know that tourists are allowed in Russia, they went for it. She added that the couple enjoyed themselves but with all the precautions. She laughed and said that people there were not taking as many precautions as the couple were. They had a lot of fun because there were a number of things for them to do. She mentioned that after everything that has happened this year, the vacation was just perfect.

As far as work is concerned the actress has given a wonderful performance in the film 14 Phere. It is available on Zee5 since July 23 with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda as the leads.

