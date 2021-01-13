Zaid Darbar on His Chemistry With Wife Gauahar Khan: It is So Beautiful, That's Why People Love It

Actress Gauahar Khan recently got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar in a glamorous ceremony in Mumbai. The latter recently opened up his own dance studio Atrangz and talked about his chemistry with his wife, in a recent interview.

Taking to Pinkvilla, Zaid said, "About Gauahar and my chemistry, it is so beautiful that is why people are loving it. Mashallah, we are pure and true to each other, and that is the only reason people are liking our chemistry."

He also revealed that Gauahar gave a lot of inputs about the interior of his studio. He called her an 'amazing interior designer' and said that if they had met before, she would have taken care of everything in the studio.

"I feel, when you are true and pure from the inside, the outputs will be amazing, always. And thank you to everyone for supporting and appreciating," he told the publication.

Gauhar and Zaid got married on Christmas. The couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts. Earlier, they had triggered off curiosity among fans when they announced their wedding date on social media, and also kept them regularly updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

Gauahar is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming web-series Tandav, which talks of the dark side of Indian politics. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias, and marks Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's debut in the OTT space.