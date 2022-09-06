Zaid Darbar on Working with Wife Gauahar Khan in Baarish Mein Tum: 'Emotions Come Naturally'

After Wapis, Allah Khair Kare and Main Pyaar Mein Hoon, actor Gauahar Khan and husband, actor-content creator Zaid Darbar, are back with yet another music video. Titled Baarish Mein Tum, the upbeat romantic song is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and revolves around a couple, who rediscover their love on a rainy day. The track is penned by Samay and composed by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti. Directed by choreographer Adil Shaikh, the music video is peppered with candid and mushy moments between the real-life couple.

What also makes Baarish Mein Tum unique is that apart from Khan and Darbar, it brings another celebrity couple, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who has crooned the number.

Talking about the song, Khan says, “Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful track and since sung by two people, who I have always admired – Neha and Rohanpreet – and that’s what makes it more special. There’s one scene in the song where we get a lift and the truck was filled with these beautiful lanterns and it was just me and Zaid in the baarish. It was truly magical and having Zaid by my side is always such a bliss. I got lucky that I got to do such amazing scenes with my husband. Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We’ve all worked really hard on this song.”

Happy to be collaborating with Khan again, Darbar shares, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally. Baarish Mein Tum is all about having that special person you cherish in this romantic season. And I am truly grateful that I got to do this with my special person. So, everything just felt so natural. Plus I love my new look for the song. We are so grateful for the amount of love we have received from the audience ever since the song was out!”

Shaikh chimes in, “The excitement is in the journey and not the destination. Baarish Mein Tum depicts just that. The chemistry between Gauahar and Zaid is heart-warming and fans won’t want to miss it.”

Kakkar, who has worked with Rohanpreet with Khyaal Rakha Kar, Do Gallan and Khad Tainu Main Dassa earlier, says, “Even though Rohanpreet and I have worked on songs together in the past, Baarish Mein Tum truly got us in a romantic zone. The song connects with us on so many levels.”

Singh adds, “Baarish Mein Tum is a simple but beautiful track which couples in love will completely relate to.”

