Zaid Darbar Reveals How Gauahar Khan and He 'Literally Fell in' Love, Watch Funny Video

Choreographer and a social media influencer Zaid Darbar, who got engaged with actress Gauahar Khan earlier this month, shared a funny video on Tuesday showing how he literally fell in with the actress.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid shared a video on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen dancing with Gauahar. In the video, Gauahar slips off Zaid's arms and falls on the ground bursting into laughter as a dance step goes wrong. This happens while the couple dances with the song Care ni karda from the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang. In the caption, He used the hashtag #Gaza, to define the initials of Gauahar and Zaid.

"And this is how we Literally 'FELL' in ____ !!! Heheheh fill in the blanks! #Gaza FT: Beautiful @gauaharkhan," Zaid captioned the video. Take a look:

The duo also shared the final video.

Zaid got engaged to Gauahar earlier this month. He posted a photo with Gauahar on Instagram on November 5, with a red heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji, hinting at their engagement. In the photograph, Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon which reads, "She said yes".

The couple is expected to get married soon.