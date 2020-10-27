Zaid Darbar Shares Picture with Gauahar Khan as They Vacation in Goa

Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the actress from Goa, where the two are currently vacationing.

"When a girl asks you for a pic : Expectation Swipe Left for : Reality #ForcefulPosing LOL !!! @gauaharkhan #everreadyPoser #Gaza," Zaid wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Gauahar too, took to Instagram and shared a video, where she can be seen chilling on a beach. “Sun, Sip , Sand !!!!! Life is Beautiful! #Grateful . Thank you for all the love guys ! #reels,” the actress captioned the video.

Earlier, on Zaid’s birthday, Gauahar had posted, “From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I’m with u, to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks, it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart, Birthday Boy, Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth n success ! Ameen ! ♥️ have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy !.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior for two weeks along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.