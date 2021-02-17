Zaid Darbar Surprises Gauahar Khan, Actress Says 'You Make Me the Happiest'

Choreographer Zaid Darbar planned a surprise for his wife, actress Gauahar Khan on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Gauahar took to Instagram to share the video, in which she can be seen dressed in a red gown and holding a red rose.

Gauahar shared the video and captioned it, "When ur husband is the best at planning surprises... ♥️ #LuckyMe #alhamdulillah...Hum toh udh chale .... @zaid_darbar you make me the happiest. Thank u partner for life. #reels #gaza."

Earlier, the actress had shared some cute pictures with her husband on Instagram. "Hey Husband, Don’t need a specific day to tell you what you mean to me .... I irritate u with telling u all day long , everyday ANYWAY . Hahahahaah . @zaid_darbar ♥️ #MyAll #MyZeddy," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Zaid took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "hahaha my cutieeee…I love you jaanu."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Gauahar was recently seen in Tandav, which had an ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others. The show had landed into controversy for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.