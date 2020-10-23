Zaid Darbar Welcomes Gauahar Khan Home After Her 2 Week Stay Inside Bigg Boss 14 House, See Pics

Actress Gauahar Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior for two weeks, was welcomed home by her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Zaid took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with Gauahar.

“Just killing it like always. Welcome back, Queen! More success and power on your way,” he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. In the picture, the two can be seen sharing a happy moment in each other's arms. While Zaid is wearing a blue shirt and black denim, Gauahar is seen in white dress.

Gauahar took to the comments section of the post and dropped a comment, “Thank you Zaid. Thank you for everything.”

When Gauahar was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Zaid had said, “I am missing her and it's been long I haven't heard her voice personally. I am waiting for her.”

Along with Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan had also entered the new season of Bigg Boss as seniors, to guide and also to challenge the fresher contestants.

Zaid had told Times Of India, “I think everyone is using their strategy and so is Gauahar. I won't get biased though I want to, but I feel all three seniors are doing a great job. I think everyone is doing good, but she is better.”