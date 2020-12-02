Zaid Proposed to Me in Over a Month After We Met and There were No Second Thoughts: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are getting married on Christmas. Sharing a bunch of pre-wedding photos, Gauhar posted a colourful note stating that the couple has zeroed in on December 25 as their wedding day. Gauahar and Zaid will be having an intimate ceremony with family members only. They also revealed that the location of the wedding will be ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar reveals that over a month of knowing Zaid well, they got engaged. “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she gushes about Zaid, son of music director Ismail Darbar, who proposed to her in July.

Gauahar is unfazed that she is seven years older to Zaid. “I can be a goofball with him and also find the maturity and balance in the relationship. The age difference isn’t much and it doesn’t bother me."

The couple went public with their romance a few months ago, and have been featuring in each other's social media feed ever since. Zaid's father, composer Ismail Darbar, had first hinted that the couple is serious about tying the knot. The love birds had announced their engagement on social media on November 5.