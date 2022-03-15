Zain Imam: Filmmakers Hesitate to Cast TV Actors, Need to Realise We're Equally Good | Exclusive

Zain Imam is currently featuring in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show that airs on Colors also stars Akshit Sukhija and Reem Shaikh in the lead. In the show, Zain is playing a negative character named Agastya Raichand. Prior to this, he has done several successful television shows including Naamkaran, Ishqbaaz, Fire and Ice, and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna among others. In a recent interview with News18.com, the actor talked about his ambition of working on the big screen and mentioned that it is every actor’s dream to work in Bollywood.

“Well, if given a good opportunity, then why not? Every actor has a dream of working in Bollywood. Let’s see, I haven’t got a chance yet," Zain told News18.com.

On being asked which director he would want to work with, Zain Imam expressed his love for Imtiaz Ali and mentioned that he would love to work with the filmmaker someday. He also talked about the kind of movies he is interested in and added that he wishes to feature in a biopic. “I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali because I think he has made a lot of names including Alia Bhatt and others. Rockstar is one of my favourite movies. So one of the directors I want to work with is Imtiaz Ali and probably a biopic I would like to work in. Yeah, maybe koi biopic or some realistic movie," the actor said.

Zain was further asked if it is easy to venture into television in comparison to Bollywood. To this, he stated that filmmakers are a little hesitant to cast television actors for their movies. He also mentioned a television actor can work equally well in comparison to a Bollywood celebrity. He added that in certain aspects, television actors can prove to be better than the Bollywood ones. He also urged filmmakers to understand that ‘television actors are brilliant too’.

“I don’t think, I mean I don’t know. People who direct movies or produce movies are very not sure about television actors. I mean they have to understand that things and times have changed now. Earlier things were different, acting was different. Now it’s all-natural. A lot of television actors have done web series now. I have done a web series myself…Then you need to understand that even TV actors can perform very well, probably better than movie actors. Because I think unka flow jo hota hai voh accha hota hai. Their memorising power, memorising scripts is very well. I think they read a line and understand the whole concept, the whole storyline. It’s like this. This is how brilliant television actors are. But people need to realise this," Zain Imam said.

Taking his thought forward, Zain argued that even a television actor can outperform a movie actor. “Well, I think Sometimes they are a bit hesitant in casting tv actors. They think we are over-exposed. But no, it’s about the talent and the hard work that we guys do. I have nothing against the movie actors but I think that TV actors can outperform a movie actor," he added.

Zain Imam was also asked about the reason he thinks which leads to hesitation in casting TV actors to movies. To this, the actor laughed and said, “Well, you can ask the directors or the producers. I am not too sure."

