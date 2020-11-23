Zaira Wasim Asks Fan Clubs to Remove Her Pictures, Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's Romantic Beach Getaway

Zaira Wasim, who quit her acting career last year, has requested fans and followers to remove her pictures on social media. She posted a note on Instagram, saying she was trying to start a new chapter in her life.

"Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic). I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same," she added.

Read: Zaira Wasim Asks Fans to Remove Her Pictures from Social Media

Samantha Akkineni is currently vacationing in Maldives with husband Naga Chaitanya, who has turned a year older on Monday.

On the special occasion of her hubby's birthday, Samantha celebrated by the beach and even shared a glimpse from the time on social media. A table for two is set in the middle of the beach and the clear moonlight just adds sparks to the romantic ambience being enjoyed by the husband-wife. She wrote over her Instagram story, "Wish upon a shooting star."

Read: On Naga Chaitanya's Birthday, Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse from Couple's Romantic Beach Getaway

With his tireless work and noble gestures towards migrant workers, students, frontline workers, a circus troupe and patients during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has emerged as an inspiration for millions across the country.

The actor, who has been appointed as the State Icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India recently, has now achieved a new feat. Sonu has left behind superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar as far as engagement on Twitter is concerned. Having opened up the social media platform to reach out to the needy during these challenging times has put the philanthropist on the top position.

Read: Sonu Sood Leaves Behind Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar in Twitter Engagement Race

TV's hit mythological show Mahabharat has completed seven years since it premiered. Among other things, the series catapulted Shaheer Sheikh to national fame, who played the character of Arjun on it.

On the occasion of his show completing seven years, Shaheer remembered his time from filming. He shared several throwback pictures from set on social media and wrote, "Thank you for sowing the seeds in our heart, for wanting to be on the right path.. #Arjun #mahabharat #7years (sic)." Shaheer looks intense in some images from the time of shoot but fans also gushed over his shirtless avatar on the show as he looked back at his chiseled physique and long locks once again.

Read: Shaheer Sheikh Remembers Time as Arjun on Mahabharat, Fans Gush Over His Shirtless Pics

Newly engaged couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who took off to Dubai a few days ago, has returned from their vacation and were spotted at Mumbai airport. The duo posed for the paparazzi as well.

While Gauahar can be seen donning in a light blue outfit, Zaid was seen opting for a printed white jacket. The duo has also been seen wearing a face mask. Videos and pictures of the duo stylish appearance have been doing rounds on the Internet.

Read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Make Stylish Appearance as They Return from Their Dubai Vacation

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.