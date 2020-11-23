Zaira Wasim Asks Fans to Remove Her Pictures from Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who quit her acting career last year, has requested fans and followers to remove her pictures on social media. She posted a note on Instagram, saying she was trying to start a new chapter in her life.

"Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic). I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same," she added.

"It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything. I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey (sic)," she wrote.

Last year, the actor announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Zaira, who was in her early teens when she appeared in Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal', also worked in his 2017 production venture "Secret Superstar'. Her last film was 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.